Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s traded shares stood at 2,080,471 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.86, to imply an increase of 5.04% or $3.21 in intraday trading. The FLGT share’s 52-week high remains $68.8, putting it -2.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.7. The company has a valuation of $1.62 Billion, with an average of 3.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FLGT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.91.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

After registering a 5.04% upside in the last session, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $68.80 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.63%, and 53.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.33%. Short interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) saw shorts transact 3.21 Million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.33, implying an increase of 8.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLGT has been trading 49.57% off suggested target high and -37.18% from its likely low.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fulgent Genetics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) shares are +254.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2189.47% against 2.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7175% this quarter before jumping 5933.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 776.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $158.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $143.81 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.39 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1789.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. insiders hold 41.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.79% of the shares at 59.1% float percentage. In total, 176 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.59 Million shares (or 6.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Raymond James Trust N.a. with 1.24 Million shares, or about 5.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $49.61 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 749,303 shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 340.27 Thousand, or 1.4% of the shares, all valued at about $13.62 Million.

