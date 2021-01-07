NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s traded shares stood at 1,722,690 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $111.06, to imply an increase of 7.19% or $7.45 in intraday trading. The NTES share’s 52-week high remains $111.59, putting it -0.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.17. The company has a valuation of $74.82 Billion, with an average of 2.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for NetEase, Inc. (NTES), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NTES a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 30 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

After registering a 7.19% upside in the latest session, NetEase, Inc. (NTES) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $110.8 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.12%, and 23.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.31%. Short interest in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw shorts transact 7.64 Million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $3.05 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.1 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.25 Billion and $2.23 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.7% before jumping 39.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 60.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.24% annually.

NTES Dividends

NetEase, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NetEase, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.93, with the share yield ticking at 0.9% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.22%.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

NetEase, Inc. insiders hold 1.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.63% of the shares at 43.26% float percentage. In total, 876 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 22.59 Million shares (or 17.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.05 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 20.71 Million shares, or about 15.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.88 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NetEase, Inc. (NTES) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30,2020, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 6,280,830 shares. This is just over 4.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $575.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.03 Million, or 3.83% of the shares, all valued at about $461.33 Million.

