DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s traded shares stood at 5,337,826 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.39, to imply an increase of 3.39% or $2.64 in intraday trading. The DD share’s 52-week high remains $80.71, putting it -0.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.33. The company has a valuation of $59.22 Billion, with an average of 10.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) trade information

After registering a 3.39% upside in the latest session, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $80.38 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.8%, and 22.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.5%. Short interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) saw shorts transact 13.06 Million shares and set a 2.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.56, implying a decline of -7.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DD has been trading 11.95% off suggested target high and -31.58% from its likely low.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DuPont de Nemours, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) shares are +48.8% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.79% against -9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -16.8% this quarter before falling -3.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -6.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $5.04 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.2 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.2 Billion and $5.22 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.1% before falling -0.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -353.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.23% annually.

DD Dividends

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 28 and February 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.02%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.24% of the shares at 78.31% float percentage. In total, 1547 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 58.87 Million shares (or 8.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.27 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 48.05 Million shares, or about 6.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.67 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20,581,455 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.05 Million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $835.17 Million.

