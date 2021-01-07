Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s traded shares stood at 81,229,296 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply a decline of -16.22% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The ACST share’s 52-week high remains $2.31, putting it -437.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $40.64 Million, with an average of 78.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

After registering a -16.22% downside in the last session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.539 this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 19.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.67%, and 42.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.54%. Short interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw shorts transact 506.79 Million shares and set a 21.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.25, implying a decline of -41.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.25 and $0.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACST has been trading -41.86% off suggested target high and -41.86% from its likely low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 30.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Acasti Pharma Inc. insiders hold 8.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.66% of the shares at 1.81% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Advisers, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 283.8 Thousand shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.82 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 251.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $50.43 Thousand.

