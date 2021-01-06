In the last trading session, 1,124,619 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:ZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $45.17 changed hands at -$0.41 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.59 Billion. ZI’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.57% off its 52-week high of $64.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.83, which suggests the last value was 31.75% up since then. When we look at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 Million.

Analysts gave the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ZI as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Although ZI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.9%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $48.68 on Monday, Jan 04 added 7.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZI’s forecast low is $43 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.8% for it to hit the projected low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -172.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.56% per year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares while 95.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.28%. There are 166 institutions holding the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.63% of the shares, roughly 7.36 Million ZI shares worth $316.3 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.9% or 6.16 Million shares worth $264.97 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 3181107 shares estimated at $136.76 Million under it, the former controlled 4.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.75% of the shares, roughly 2.6 Million shares worth around $111.67 Million.

