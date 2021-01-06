In the latest trading session, 7,930,712 China Mobile Limited(NYSE:CHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.57 changing hands around -$1.78 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $114.65 Billion. CHL’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.97% off its 52-week high of $44.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.56, which suggests the recent value is3.66% up since then. When we look at China Mobile Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 Million.

Analysts gave the China Mobile Limited (CHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CHL as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. China Mobile Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) trade information

Although CHL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $30.49 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 9.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHL’s forecast low is $29.02 with $51.61 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +87.2% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 5.26% for it to hit the projected low.

China Mobile Limited (CHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.5%. The 2021 estimates are for China Mobile Limited earnings to decrease by -9.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.9% per year.

CHL Dividends

The 6.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.97. It is important to note, however, that the 6.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.23% per year.

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of China Mobile Limited shares while 1.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.96%. There are 365 institutions holding the China Mobile Limited stock share, with Lazard Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.73% of the shares, roughly 10.5 Million CHL shares worth $337.68 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 10.18 Million shares worth $327.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 5112616 shares estimated at $157.11 Million under it, the former controlled 4.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 2.9 Million shares worth around $98.88 Million.

