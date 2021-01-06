In the last trading session, 2,331,193 Beyond Meat, Inc.(NASDAQ:BYND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $126.07 changed hands at $0.5 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.9 Billion. BYND’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.66% off its 52-week high of $197.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.18, which suggests the last value was 61.78% up since then. When we look at Beyond Meat, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 Million.

Analysts gave the Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended BYND as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Beyond Meat, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Instantly BYND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.4%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $129.9 on Tuesday, Dec 29 added 2.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.06, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BYND’s forecast low is $55 with $150 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -56.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beyond Meat, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -11.91% over the past 6 months, a -875% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beyond Meat, Inc. will drop -1100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $106.48 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Beyond Meat, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $128.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.48 Million and $97.07 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings to increase by 42.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.27% of Beyond Meat, Inc. shares while 44.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.39%. There are 604 institutions holding the Beyond Meat, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.44% of the shares, roughly 4.04 Million BYND shares worth $670.51 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 3.05 Million shares worth $505.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1315011 shares estimated at $218.37 Million under it, the former controlled 2.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 1.09 Million shares worth around $181.41 Million.

