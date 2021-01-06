In the last trading session, 1,314,169 Viper Energy Partners LP(NASDAQ:VNOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.64. With the company’s per share price at $12.74 changed hands at $0.56 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.02 Billion. VNOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.6% off its 52-week high of $26.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.98, which suggests the last value was 60.91% up since then. When we look at Viper Energy Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 673.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 696.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VNOM as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Viper Energy Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) trade information

Instantly VNOM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.23 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 3.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VNOM’s forecast low is $12 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viper Energy Partners LP share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +26.77% over the past 6 months, a -72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -32.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viper Energy Partners LP will drop -166.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -95.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.86 Million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Viper Energy Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $67.63 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $92.71 Million and $81.08 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Viper Energy Partners LP earnings to decrease by -62.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VNOM Dividends

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 09 – February 15, 2021. The 3.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 3.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.2% per year.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares while 76.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.53%. There are 158 institutions holding the Viper Energy Partners LP stock share, with Wellington Management Company, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.7% of the shares, roughly 9.97 Million VNOM shares worth $74.99 Million.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.59% or 5.15 Million shares worth $38.74 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2151802 shares estimated at $21.91 Million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 1.91 Million shares worth around $13.41 Million.

