In the last trading session, 1,392,313 Viasat, Inc.(NASDAQ:VSAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $31.51 changed hands at -$0.42 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.15 Billion. VSAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -135% off its 52-week high of $74.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.1, which suggests the last value was 20.34% up since then. When we look at Viasat, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 712.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 652.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VSAT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Viasat, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Although VSAT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $35.00 on Tuesday, Dec 29 added 9.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 121.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VSAT’s forecast low is $42 with $145 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +360.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viasat, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -13.67% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viasat, Inc. will drop -110%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Viasat, Inc. earnings to increase by 99.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.7% per year.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.88% of Viasat, Inc. shares while 83.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.08%. There are 296 institutions holding the Viasat, Inc. stock share, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 24.12% of the shares, roughly 16.29 Million VSAT shares worth $560.18 Million.

FPR Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.89% or 6.68 Million shares worth $229.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1676534 shares estimated at $57Million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 1.33 Million shares worth around $45.79 Million.

