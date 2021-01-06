In the last trading session, 1,157,127 The Simply Good Foods Company(NASDAQ:SMPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $30.45 changed hands at $0.74 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.92 Billion. SMPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.19% off its 52-week high of $32.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.08, which suggests the last value was 53.76% up since then. When we look at The Simply Good Foods Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 Million.

Analysts gave the The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SMPL as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Simply Good Foods Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) trade information

Instantly SMPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $32.03 on Monday, Jan 04 added 4.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMPL’s forecast low is $25 with $34 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -17.9% for it to hit the projected low.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.2%. The 2021 estimates are for The Simply Good Foods Company earnings to decrease by -36.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6% per year.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.9% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares while 90.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.16%. There are 229 institutions holding the The Simply Good Foods Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.04% of the shares, roughly 7.69 Million SMPL shares worth $169.64 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.4% or 7.08 Million shares worth $156.13 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 6651000 shares estimated at $146.65 Million under it, the former controlled 6.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 3.49% of the shares, roughly 3.34 Million shares worth around $73.64 Million.

