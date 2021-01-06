In the latest trading session, 25,203,635 TAT Technologies Ltd.(NASDAQ:TATT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.36 changing hands around $2.26 or 0.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.85 Million. TATT’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.18% off its 52-week high of $8.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $3, which suggests the recent value is59.24% up since then. When we look at TAT Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 147.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.48 Million.

Analysts gave the TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TATT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. TAT Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) trade information

Instantly TATT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 44.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.34- on Wednesday, Jan 06 added 12.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) is 0.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.3%. The 2021 estimates are for TAT Technologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 132.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.74% of TAT Technologies Ltd. shares while 68.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.6%. There are 7 institutions holding the TAT Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.45% of the shares, roughly 217.1 Thousand TATT shares worth $1.07 Million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.74% or 154.27 Thousand shares worth $760.53 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

