In the latest trading session, 1,733,955 Companhia Siderurgica Nacional(NYSE:SID) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.76 changing hands around $0.2 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.29 Billion. SID’s current price is a discount, trading about 0% off its 52-week high of $6.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the recent value is84.91% up since then. When we look at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SID as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Instantly SID is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.75- on Wednesday, Jan 06 added 0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.37, meaning bulls need a downside of -35.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SID’s forecast low is $2.3 with $6.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1.18% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -65.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +228% over the past 6 months, a 43.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will drop -76.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.39 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.38 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.21 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 81%. The 2021 estimates are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earnings to decrease by -64.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.45% per year.

SID Dividends

The 1.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares while 2.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.71%. There are 102 institutions holding the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock share, with Capital Growth Management L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 9.4 Million SID shares worth $27.64 Million.

CGM Trust holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 9.4 Million shares worth $27.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were CGM Focus Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 5400000 shares estimated at $15.88 Million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.3% of the shares, roughly 4.2 Million shares worth around $9.7 Million.

