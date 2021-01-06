In the last trading session, 1,213,347 Seagen Inc.(NASDAQ:SGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $169 changed hands at $0.57 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.25 Billion. SGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.59% off its 52-week high of $213.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $90.57, which suggests the last value was 46.41% up since then. When we look at Seagen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 906.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Seagen Inc. (SGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended SGEN as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Seagen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.87.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

Instantly SGEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $188.2 on Tuesday, Dec 29 added 10.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $201.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGEN’s forecast low is $165 with $254 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seagen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.05% over the past 6 months, a 345.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seagen Inc. will rise +521.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 135.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $583.22 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Seagen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $377Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $289.8 Million and $234.51 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 101.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Seagen Inc. earnings to increase by 32.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Seagen Inc. shares while 95.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.28%. There are 671 institutions holding the Seagen Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 26.13% of the shares, roughly 47.27 Million SGEN shares worth $9.25 Billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.3% or 18.64 Million shares worth $3.65 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 7970922 shares estimated at $1.56 Billion under it, the former controlled 4.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 3.87 Million shares worth around $757.11 Million.

