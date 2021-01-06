In the latest trading session, 2,630,572 Royalty Pharma plc(NASDAQ:RPRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.8 changing hands around -$2.15 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.43 Billion. RPRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.73% off its 52-week high of $56.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.8, which suggests the recent value is25.64% up since then. When we look at Royalty Pharma plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.4 Million.

Analysts gave the Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended RPRX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Royalty Pharma plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.74.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information

Although RPRX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $50.28 on Thursday, Dec 31 added 7.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RPRX’s forecast low is $47 with $56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.66% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 0.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Royalty Pharma plc earnings to increase by 70.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.1% per year.

RPRX Dividends

Royalty Pharma plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 11, 2020. The 1.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.5% of Royalty Pharma plc shares while 44.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.84%. There are 199 institutions holding the Royalty Pharma plc stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.86% of the shares, roughly 46.02 Million RPRX shares worth $1.94 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.69% or 18.19 Million shares worth $765.18 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 5565254 shares estimated at $234.13 Million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 3.05 Million shares worth around $112.06 Million.

