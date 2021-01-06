In the latest trading session, 3,526,196 RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.(NASDAQ:RADA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.1 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $440.76 Million. RADA’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.94% off its 52-week high of $10.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.05, which suggests the recent value is79.7% up since then. When we look at RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 353.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 365.86 Million.

Analysts gave the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RADA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) trade information

Instantly RADA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.12 on Wednesday, Jan 06 added 0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 344.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RADA’s forecast low is $12 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.61% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 18.81% for it to hit the projected low.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.73 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $24.11 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $14.23 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 59.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.2%. The 2021 estimates are for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. earnings to decrease by -398.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.78% of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares while 56.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.71%. There are 62 institutions holding the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.33% of the shares, roughly 3.07 Million RADA shares worth $18.21 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.2% or 1.71 Million shares worth $10.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 158968 shares estimated at $1.01 Million under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 125.47 Thousand shares worth around $937.29 Thousand.

