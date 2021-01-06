In the last trading session, 3,347,302 Pure Storage, Inc.(NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $23.36 changed hands at $0.42 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.37 Billion. PSTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.44% off its 52-week high of $24.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.93, which suggests the last value was 66.05% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended PSTG as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pure Storage, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $24.07 on Monday, Jan 04 added 2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.35, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSTG’s forecast low is $16 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pure Storage, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +36.85% over the past 6 months, a -51.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pure Storage, Inc. will drop -60.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $480.13 Million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Pure Storage, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021 will be $394.58 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $492Million and $349.4 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Pure Storage, Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.53% per year.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.78% of Pure Storage, Inc. shares while 85.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.75%. There are 336 institutions holding the Pure Storage, Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.38% of the shares, roughly 25.59 Million PSTG shares worth $393.88 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.76% or 21.18 Million shares worth $325.98 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund. With 16409047 shares estimated at $264.19 Million under it, the former controlled 6.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund held about 5.53% of the shares, roughly 15.1 Million shares worth around $232.32 Million.

