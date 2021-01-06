In the latest trading session, 2,428,205 Parsley Energy, Inc.(NYSE:PE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.82 changing hands around $0.66 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.54 Billion. PE’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.54% off its 52-week high of $19.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.92, which suggests the recent value is75.22% up since then. When we look at Parsley Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.94 Million.

Analysts gave the Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PE as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Parsley Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) trade information

Instantly PE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.95 on Wednesday, Jan 06 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.27, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PE’s forecast low is $11 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.42% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -30.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Parsley Energy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +45.21% over the past 6 months, a -30.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -32.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Parsley Energy, Inc. will drop -10.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $468.77 Million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Parsley Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $477.14 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $522.45 Million and $564.8 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20%. The 2021 estimates are for Parsley Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.9% per year.

PE Dividends

Parsley Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 17 – February 22, 2021. The 1.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.23% of Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 86.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.27%. There are 468 institutions holding the Parsley Energy, Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.74% of the shares, roughly 29.32 Million PE shares worth $274.46 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.52% or 28.46 Million shares worth $266.41 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12229557 shares estimated at $114.47 Million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.7% of the shares, roughly 10.22 Million shares worth around $95.65 Million.

