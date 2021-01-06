In the latest trading session, 1,420,060 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:NRBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.76 changing hands around $1.19 or 0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $113.07 Million. NRBO’s current price is a discount, trading about -343.79% off its 52-week high of $30. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.82, which suggests the recent value is28.7% up since then. When we look at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.81 Million.

Analysts gave the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NRBO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.53- on Wednesday, Jan 06 added 9.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 122.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, meaning bulls need an upside of 195.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NRBO’s forecast low is $20 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +195.86% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 195.86% for it to hit the projected low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.9%. The 2021 estimates are for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 90.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.99% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 6.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.58%. There are 44 institutions holding the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.28% of the shares, roughly 209.51 Thousand NRBO shares worth $1.18 Million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 182.54 Thousand shares worth $1.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. With 77391 shares estimated at $418.69 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 40.2 Thousand shares worth around $217.45 Thousand.

