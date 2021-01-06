In the last trading session, 2,508,781 Alamos Gold Inc.(NYSE:AGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.52 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.73 Billion. AGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.64% off its 52-week high of $11.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.34, which suggests the last value was 64.92% up since then. When we look at Alamos Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 Million.

Analysts gave the Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AGI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Alamos Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Although AGI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.87- on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 3.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGI’s forecast low is $8.61 with $16.01 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +68.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alamos Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -6.39% over the past 6 months, a 115% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alamos Gold Inc. will rise +600%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $167.43 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Alamos Gold Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Feb 2021 will be $164.57 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $121Million and $131.3 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.13%. The 2021 estimates are for Alamos Gold Inc. earnings to increase by 53.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AGI Dividends

The 0.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.45% per year.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.3% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares while 74.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.86%. There are 330 institutions holding the Alamos Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.53% of the shares, roughly 41.34 Million AGI shares worth $364.19 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.04% or 11.94 Million shares worth $105.2 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 23010002 shares estimated at $190.29 Million under it, the former controlled 5.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.72% of the shares, roughly 14.61 Million shares worth around $120.85 Million.

