In the latest trading session, 2,405,133 Two Harbors Investment Corp.(NYSE:TWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.42 changing hands around $0.3 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.77 Billion. TWO’s current price is a discount, trading about -146.89% off its 52-week high of $15.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the recent value is64.95% up since then. When we look at Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TWO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Instantly TWO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.46- on Wednesday, Jan 06 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TWO’s forecast low is $6 with $7.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.93% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -6.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Two Harbors Investment Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +28.57% over the past 6 months, a -49.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Two Harbors Investment Corp. will drop -4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.65 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $55.13 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $71.15 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Two Harbors Investment Corp. earnings to increase by 274%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.6% per year.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 03 – February 08, 2021. The 11.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 11.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 12.08% per year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 63.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.58%. There are 343 institutions holding the Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.39% of the shares, roughly 25.71 Million TWO shares worth $130.84 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 24.57 Million shares worth $125.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF. With 8236668 shares estimated at $41.92 Million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 6.92 Million shares worth around $43.17 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored