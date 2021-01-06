In the last trading session, 1,001,572 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SBH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $12.81 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45 Billion. SBH’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.7% off its 52-week high of $17.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.28, which suggests the last value was 50.98% up since then. When we look at Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 Million.

Analysts gave the Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SBH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Although SBH has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.26 on Tuesday, Dec 29 added 3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBH’s forecast low is $9 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.6% per year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.24% of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. shares while 119.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.9%. There are 297 institutions holding the Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. stock share, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.56% of the shares, roughly 19.81 Million SBH shares worth $172.17 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.01% or 16.93 Million shares worth $147.1 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 8140722 shares estimated at $70.74 Million under it, the former controlled 7.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.33% of the shares, roughly 7.14 Million shares worth around $82.15 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored