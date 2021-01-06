In the last trading session, 1,276,344 Open Lending Corporation(NASDAQ:LPRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $34.11 changed hands at $0.67 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.33 Billion. LPRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.37% off its 52-week high of $35.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.37, which suggests the last value was 72.53% up since then. When we look at Open Lending Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 947.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LPRO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Open Lending Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Instantly LPRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $35.26 on Monday, Jan 04 added 3.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPRO’s forecast low is $30 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +75.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Open Lending Corporation earnings to increase by 383.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 51.8% per year.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.83% of Open Lending Corporation shares while 45.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.21%. There are 107 institutions holding the Open Lending Corporation stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.03% of the shares, roughly 6.45 Million LPRO shares worth $164.39 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 6.1 Million shares worth $155.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2184471 shares estimated at $55.7 Million under it, the former controlled 1.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.4% of the shares, roughly 1.8 Million shares worth around $45.9 Million.

