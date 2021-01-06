In the last trading session, 2,081,936 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:KTOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $26.91 changed hands at $0.54 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.3 Billion. KTOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.69% off its 52-week high of $28.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $5, which suggests the last value was 81.42% up since then. When we look at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 884.92 Million.

Analysts gave the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KTOS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) trade information

Instantly KTOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $28.98 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.4, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KTOS’s forecast low is $22 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $217.95 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $199.69 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $185.1 Million and $168.9 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. earnings to increase by 150.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2% per year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. shares while 91.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.47%. There are 287 institutions holding the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.58% of the shares, roughly 9.3 Million KTOS shares worth $179.3 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.84% or 8.4 Million shares worth $161.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Defense and Aerospace and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3500000 shares estimated at $66.12 Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 3.49 Million shares worth around $67.23 Million.

