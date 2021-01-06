In the last trading session, 1,810,061 Jamf Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:JAMF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.48 changed hands at $2.95 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.79 Billion. JAMF’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.02% off its 52-week high of $51. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.82, which suggests the last value was 11.27% up since then. When we look at Jamf Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 861.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 648.6 Million.

Analysts gave the Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JAMF as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jamf Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JAMF’s forecast low is $42 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Jamf Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 10.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Jamf Holding Corp. shares while 86.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.25%. There are 137 institutions holding the Jamf Holding Corp. stock share, with Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 72.78% of the shares, roughly 84.86 Million JAMF shares worth $3.19 Billion.

Summit Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.84% or 4.48 Million shares worth $168.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Mairs & Power Growth Fund Inc. With 2442015 shares estimated at $91.84 Million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mairs & Power Growth Fund Inc held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 770Thousand shares worth around $28.96 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored