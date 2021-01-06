In the last trading session, 1,541,122 Exact Sciences Corporation(NASDAQ:EXAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $126.88 changed hands at -$1.89 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.09 Billion. EXAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.49% off its 52-week high of $144. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.25, which suggests the last value was 72.22% up since then. When we look at Exact Sciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 Million.

Analysts gave the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EXAS as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Although EXAS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $137.2 on Tuesday, Dec 29 added 7.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $152.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXAS’s forecast low is $140 with $165 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exact Sciences Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +47.02% over the past 6 months, a -77.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exact Sciences Corporation will drop -155.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 49.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $425.53 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Exact Sciences Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $436.6 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $295.57 Million and $347.82 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Exact Sciences Corporation earnings to increase by 55.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 93.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.19%. There are 703 institutions holding the Exact Sciences Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.33% of the shares, roughly 20.05 Million EXAS shares worth $2.04 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 13.43 Million shares worth $1.37 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 6333622 shares estimated at $645.71 Million under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.17% of the shares, roughly 4.77 Million shares worth around $486.47 Million.

