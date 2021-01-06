In the last trading session, 1,781,431 Albertsons Companies, Inc.(NYSE:ACI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.05 changed hands at -$0.07 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.06 Billion. ACI’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.52% off its 52-week high of $17.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.91, which suggests the last value was 24.28% up since then. When we look at Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ACI as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Although ACI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.82 on Monday, Jan 04 added 4.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACI’s forecast low is $16 with $31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +81.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Albertsons Companies, Inc. earnings to increase by 201%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.75% per year.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 12, 2021. The 2.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 2.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.94% of Albertsons Companies, Inc. shares while 73.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.56%. There are 1 institutions holding the Albertsons Companies, Inc. stock share, with Feinberg Stephen the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 32.12% of the shares, roughly 151.82 Million ACI shares worth $2.1 Billion.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 5.63 Million shares worth $77.94 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Consumer Staples AlphaDEX. With 4679486 shares estimated at $64.81 Million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Consumer Staples AlphaDEX held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 745.13 Thousand shares worth around $10.95 Million.

