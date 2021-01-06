In the last trading session, 941,098 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:IOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $44.74 changed hands at -$1.52 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.56 Billion. IOVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.19% off its 52-week high of $52.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.7, which suggests the last value was 58.2% up since then. When we look at Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 903.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended IOVA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Although IOVA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $49.48 on Wednesday, Dec 30 added 9.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IOVA’s forecast low is $35 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27%. The 2021 estimates are for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 99.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.99%. There are 345 institutions holding the Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.03% of the shares, roughly 11.78 Million IOVA shares worth $387.75 Million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.88% or 10.09 Million shares worth $332.02 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6255472 shares estimated at $223.2 Million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 3.72 Million shares worth around $122.54 Million.

