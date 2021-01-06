In the last trading session, 1,224,595 Triumph Group, Inc.(NYSE:TGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.24. With the company’s per share price at $12.88 changed hands at $1.14 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $707.88 Million. TGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.11% off its 52-week high of $26.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the last value was 76.55% up since then. When we look at Triumph Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 626.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended TGI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Triumph Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Instantly TGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.20 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.91, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TGI’s forecast low is $5 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -61.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Triumph Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +52.79% over the past 6 months, a -118.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -19.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Triumph Group, Inc. will drop -111.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -101.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.3% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Triumph Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 91.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.31% per year.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of Triumph Group, Inc. shares while 90.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.86%. There are 213 institutions holding the Triumph Group, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 7.8 Million TGI shares worth $50.8 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.86% or 7.23 Million shares worth $47.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. With 4587100 shares estimated at $29.86 Million under it, the former controlled 8.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF held about 8.29% of the shares, roughly 4.32 Million shares worth around $56.9 Million.

