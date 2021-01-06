In the latest trading session, 2,380,104 Netflix, Inc.(NASDAQ:NFLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $508.7 changing hands around -$12.1 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $224.88 Billion. NFLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.11% off its 52-week high of $575.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $290.25, which suggests the recent value is42.94% up since then. When we look at Netflix, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended NFLX as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Netflix, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.38.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Although NFLX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $545.5 on Thursday, Dec 31 added 6.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $563.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NFLX’s forecast low is $235 with $700 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.61% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -53.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Netflix, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.6% over the past 6 months, a 51.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Netflix, Inc. will rise +6.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 36 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.6 Billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Netflix, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $6.99 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.47 Billion and $5.77 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Netflix, Inc. earnings to increase by 46.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.95% per year.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.55% of Netflix, Inc. shares while 81.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.21%. There are 2265 institutions holding the Netflix, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.6% of the shares, roughly 33.58 Million NFLX shares worth $16.79 Billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.99% or 30.88 Million shares worth $15.44 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 25201203 shares estimated at $12.6 Billion under it, the former controlled 5.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.8% of the shares, roughly 12.37 Million shares worth around $6.18 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored