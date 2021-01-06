In the latest trading session, 2,112,895 Inpixon(NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.12 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.7 Million. INPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -472.32% off its 52-week high of $6.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.921, which suggests the recent value is17.77% up since then. When we look at Inpixon’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Inpixon (INPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INPX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Inpixon’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.17 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 5.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12000, meaning bulls need an upside of 1071329% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INPX’s forecast low is $12000 with $12000 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1071329% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 1071329% for it to hit the projected low.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.92 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inpixon’s revenue for the quarter ending in Feb 2021 will be $4.63 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Inpixon earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Inpixon shares while 1.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.75%. There are 22 institutions holding the Inpixon stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 148.21 Thousand INPX shares worth $163.03 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 106.23 Thousand shares worth $116.86 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 106234 shares estimated at $116.86 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 19.42 Thousand shares worth around $21.36 Thousand.

