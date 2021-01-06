In the last trading session, 4,883,789 Houston American Energy Corp.(NYSE:HUSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.5. With the company’s per share price at $2.06 changed hands at $0.37 or 0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.37 Million. HUSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -208.74% off its 52-week high of $6.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 58.25% up since then. When we look at Houston American Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 455.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 830.02 Million.

Analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.11- on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 2.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 413.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 6574.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUSA’s forecast low is $137.5 with $137.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +6574.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6574.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13%. The 2021 estimates are for Houston American Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -904.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.01% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares while 10.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.37%. There are 18 institutions holding the Houston American Energy Corp. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.16% of the shares, roughly 429.59 Thousand HUSA shares worth $833.4 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.01% or 70.37 Thousand shares worth $136.51 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 28000 shares estimated at $54.32 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 7.9 Thousand shares worth around $15.33 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored