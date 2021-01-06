In the latest trading session, 1,254,611 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.(NASDAQ:HST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.62 changing hands around $0.67 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.28 Billion. HST’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.26% off its 52-week high of $18.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.86, which suggests the recent value is46.24% up since then. When we look at Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.42 Million.

Analysts gave the Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended HST as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.84 on Monday, Jan 04 added 1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HST’s forecast low is $9 with $17.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.7% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -38.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $251.23 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $370.41 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.33 Billion and $1.05 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -81.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -64.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.4% per year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares while 98.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.44%. There are 730 institutions holding the Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.68% of the shares, roughly 110.56 Million HST shares worth $1.19 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.12% or 78.43 Million shares worth $846.24 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 31076910 shares estimated at $325.69 Million under it, the former controlled 4.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.8% of the shares, roughly 19.72 Million shares worth around $212.78 Million.

