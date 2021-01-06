In the last trading session, 2,377,279 Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:HSDT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $18.35 changed hands at $7.12 or 0.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.39 Million. HSDT’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.38% off its 52-week high of $51.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.72, which suggests the last value was 52.48% up since then. When we look at Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 49.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HSDT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Instantly HSDT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 63.4%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $34.00 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 46.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $350, meaning bulls need an upside of 1807.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HSDT’s forecast low is $350 with $350 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1807.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1807.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 70.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 29.8 Thousand shares worth $403.56 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 8667 shares estimated at $117.36 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 7.82 Thousand shares worth around $105.89 Thousand.

