In the last trading session, 1,094,573 Guess’, Inc.(NYSE:GES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $21.69 changed hands at $0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.38 Billion. GES’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.71% off its 52-week high of $23.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.64, which suggests the last value was 83.22% up since then. When we look at Guess’, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 Million.

Analysts gave the Guess’, Inc. (GES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GES as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Guess’, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.55.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) trade information

Instantly GES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.02 on Thursday, Dec 31 added 5.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GES’s forecast low is $17 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Guess’, Inc. (GES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guess’, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +132.98% over the past 6 months, a -149.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -21.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Guess’, Inc. will drop -54.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $659.93 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Guess’, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021 will be $464Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $842.25 Million and $312.09 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Guess’, Inc. earnings to increase by 454.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.4% per year.

GES Dividends

Guess’, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around March 16 – March 22, 2021. The 1.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 1.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.83% per year.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.64% of Guess’, Inc. shares while 68.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.39%. There are 218 institutions holding the Guess’, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.87% of the shares, roughly 9.46 Million GES shares worth $109.97 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.52% or 6.69 Million shares worth $77.75 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 4550000 shares estimated at $53.6 Million under it, the former controlled 7.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 6.12% of the shares, roughly 3.9 Million shares worth around $40.29 Million.

