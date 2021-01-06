In the last trading session, 1,696,450 GrafTech International Ltd.(NYSE:EAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.86 changed hands at $0.35 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.9 Billion. EAF’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.81% off its 52-week high of $13.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.56, which suggests the last value was 48.8% up since then. When we look at GrafTech International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.7 Million.

Analysts gave the GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EAF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GrafTech International Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Instantly EAF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.00 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EAF’s forecast low is $7 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -35.54% for it to hit the projected low.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GrafTech International Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +44.41% over the past 6 months, a -40.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GrafTech International Ltd. will drop -37.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $280.87 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GrafTech International Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $275.7 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $414.61 Million and $318.65 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.9%. The 2021 estimates are for GrafTech International Ltd. earnings to decrease by -10.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.04% per year.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 04 – February 08, 2021. The 0.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares while 91.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92%. There are 279 institutions holding the GrafTech International Ltd. stock share, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 64.52% of the shares, roughly 172.4 Million EAF shares worth $1.18 Billion.

River Road Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.7% or 7.22 Million shares worth $49.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were AMG Yacktman Fd and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2500621 shares estimated at $17.1 Million under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 2.18 Million shares worth around $14.94 Million.

