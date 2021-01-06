In the last trading session, 1,340,087 Fusion Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:FUSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.22 changed hands at -$0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $490.88 Million. FUSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.63% off its 52-week high of $11.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.68, which suggests the last value was 13.73% up since then. When we look at Fusion Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 402.83 Million.

Analysts gave the Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FUSE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Fusion Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. shares while 55.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.31%. There are 49 institutions holding the Fusion Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.79% of the shares, roughly 2.03 Million FUSE shares worth $19.91 Million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 1.5 Million shares worth $14.75 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 410000 shares estimated at $4.03 Million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 213.48 Thousand shares worth around $2.1 Million.

