In the latest trading session, 2,044,622 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.(NYSE:FCAU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.81 changing hands around -$0.63 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.56 Billion. FCAU’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.49% off its 52-week high of $19.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $6, which suggests the recent value is66.31% up since then. When we look at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FCAU as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.74.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) trade information

Although FCAU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.50 on Wednesday, Dec 30 added 8.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FCAU’s forecast low is $12.24 with $25.17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.33% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -31.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.74%. The 2021 estimates are for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. earnings to decrease by -77.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.11% per year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.44% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares while 37.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.46%. There are 558 institutions holding the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.4% of the shares, roughly 68.25 Million FCAU shares worth $833.97 Million.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.13% or 48.5 Million shares worth $592.73 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 18579346 shares estimated at $188.58 Million under it, the former controlled 1.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 13.74 Million shares worth around $151.52 Million.

