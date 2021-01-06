In the last trading session, 1,656,755 Enable Midstream Partners, LP(NYSE:ENBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s per share price at $5.26 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.29 Billion. ENBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.51% off its 52-week high of $10.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 69.39% up since then. When we look at Enable Midstream Partners, LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 756.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ENBL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Enable Midstream Partners, LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENBL’s forecast low is $4 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enable Midstream Partners, LP share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +11.68% over the past 6 months, a -89.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enable Midstream Partners, LP will drop -40.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $701.87 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Enable Midstream Partners, LP’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $773.29 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $731Million and $648Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Enable Midstream Partners, LP earnings to decrease by -25.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ENBL Dividends

Enable Midstream Partners, LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 17 – February 22, 2021. The 12.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 12.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 12.43% per year.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.59% of Enable Midstream Partners, LP shares while 10.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.55%. There are 113 institutions holding the Enable Midstream Partners, LP stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.46% of the shares, roughly 10.72 Million ENBL shares worth $44.37 Million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 6.27 Million shares worth $25.96 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fd. With 10383536 shares estimated at $58.36 Million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fd held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 2.5 Million shares worth around $11.12 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored