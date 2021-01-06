In the latest trading session, 2,483,292 DBV Technologies S.A.(NASDAQ:DBVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.49 changing hands around $0.65 or 0.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $370.61 Million. DBVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -286.53% off its 52-week high of $13.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the recent value is61.32% up since then. When we look at DBV Technologies S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 527.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 Million.

Analysts gave the DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DBVT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. DBV Technologies S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

Instantly DBVT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.65- on Wednesday, Jan 06 added 5.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for DBV Technologies S.A. earnings to decrease by -29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.63% per year.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares while 33.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.81%. There are 48 institutions holding the DBV Technologies S.A. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.3% of the shares, roughly 14.61 Million DBVT shares worth $25.28 Million.

Boxer Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 7.53 Million shares worth $13.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and Meridian Growth Fund. With 445516 shares estimated at $770.74 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Growth Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 396.68 Thousand shares worth around $686.26 Thousand.

