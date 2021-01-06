In the last trading session, 1,334,270 CuriosityStream Inc.(NASDAQ:CURI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.74 changed hands at $0.32 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $672.86 Million. CURI’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.68% off its 52-week high of $17.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.44, which suggests the last value was 55.56% up since then. When we look at CuriosityStream Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 281.82 Million.

Analysts gave the CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CURI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CuriosityStream Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

Instantly CURI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.69 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 5.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) is 0.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 467.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CURI’s forecast low is $12 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.32% for it to hit the projected low.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for CuriosityStream Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

