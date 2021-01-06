In the last trading session, 2,533,965 SilverCrest Metals Inc.(NYSE:SILV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.75 changed hands at -$0.6 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52 Billion. SILV’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.62% off its 52-week high of $12.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the last value was 72.09% up since then. When we look at SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 708.41 Million.

Analysts gave the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SILV as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $17.38.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) trade information

Although SILV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.88 on Monday, Jan 04 added 8.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SILV’s forecast low is $10.99 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +78.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.47% for it to hit the projected low.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.46%. The 2021 estimates are for SilverCrest Metals Inc. earnings to increase by 3.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.92% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares while 49.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.02%. There are 163 institutions holding the SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock share, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.57% of the shares, roughly 8.49 Million SILV shares worth $72.07 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.62% or 5.97 Million shares worth $50.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Sprott Gold Equity Fund. With 5783583 shares estimated at $50.61 Million under it, the former controlled 4.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund held about 3.68% of the shares, roughly 4.76 Million shares worth around $40.38 Million.

