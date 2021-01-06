In the latest trading session, 2,230,703 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited(NYSE:CHU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.96 changing hands around -$0.19 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.33 Billion. CHU’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.88% off its 52-week high of $9.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.08, which suggests the recent value is14.77% up since then. When we look at China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.15 Million.

Analysts gave the China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CHU as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) trade information

Although CHU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.50- on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 7.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHU’s forecast low is $5.16 with $13.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +127.35% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -13.42% for it to hit the projected low.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.6%. The 2021 estimates are for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited earnings to increase by 11.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.3% per year.

CHU Dividends

The 3.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 3.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited shares while 0.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.95%. There are 111 institutions holding the China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 8.91 Million CHU shares worth $58.24 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 6.88 Million shares worth $44.99 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 5664760 shares estimated at $35.06 Million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1.07 Million shares worth around $5.92 Million.

