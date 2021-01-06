In the last trading session, 2,135,773 ChampionX Corporation(NYSE:CHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.8 changed hands at $1.11 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.14 Billion. CHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.71% off its 52-week high of $33.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the last value was 82.8% up since then. When we look at ChampionX Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 Million.

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) trade information

Instantly CHX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.22 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $644.42 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that ChampionX Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $656.51 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $247.75 Million and $261.43 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 160.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 151.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ChampionX Corporation earnings to decrease by -43.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.63% per year.

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of ChampionX Corporation shares while 100.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.66%. There are 382 institutions holding the ChampionX Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.62% of the shares, roughly 21.22 Million CHX shares worth $169.55 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.42% or 18.82 Million shares worth $150.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 6174959 shares estimated at $49.34 Million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 4.88 Million shares worth around $58.03 Million.

