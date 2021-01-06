In the last trading session, 5,942,640 Cancer Genetics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CGIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.79. With the company’s per share price at $3.42 changed hands at $0.5 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.97 Million. CGIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -203.8% off its 52-week high of $10.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.92, which suggests the last value was 43.86% up since then. When we look at Cancer Genetics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 207.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CGIX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cancer Genetics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) trade information

Instantly CGIX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.10- on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 16.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90, meaning bulls need an upside of 2531.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGIX’s forecast low is $90 with $90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2531.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2531.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.77 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cancer Genetics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Feb 2021 will be $11.24 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.67 Million and $7.04 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Cancer Genetics, Inc. earnings to increase by 22.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.49% of Cancer Genetics, Inc. shares while 16.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.29%. There are 16 institutions holding the Cancer Genetics, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.73% of the shares, roughly 193.4 Thousand CGIX shares worth $802.61 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.9% or 36.67 Thousand shares worth $152.16 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 10519 shares estimated at $43.65 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 4.8 Thousand shares worth around $19.9 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored