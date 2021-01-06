In the last trading session, 1,266,362 Black Stone Minerals, L.P.(NYSE:BSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $7.32 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.51 Billion. BSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.24% off its 52-week high of $13.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.04, which suggests the last value was 44.81% up since then. When we look at Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 808.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.98 Million.

Analysts gave the Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BSM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) trade information

Instantly BSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.44- on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 838.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BSM’s forecast low is $7 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +77.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.32 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $79.76 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $103.03 Million and $183.05 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -56.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. earnings to decrease by -25.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.6% per year.

BSM Dividends

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 01 – February 08, 2021. The 8.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 8.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.19% per year.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.11% of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. shares while 17.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.81%. There are 105 institutions holding the Black Stone Minerals, L.P. stock share, with William Marsh Rice University the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.51% of the shares, roughly 7.27 Million BSM shares worth $44.62 Million.

Mayo Clinic holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.77% or 5.72 Million shares worth $35.12 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were First Trust Multi Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and Spirit of America Energy Fund. With 549769 shares estimated at $3.38 Million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spirit of America Energy Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 383.75 Thousand shares worth around $2.32 Million.

