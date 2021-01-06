In the last trading session, 1,646,637 Asana, Inc.(NYSE:ASAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $28.55 changed hands at -$0.45 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.54 Billion. ASAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.87% off its 52-week high of $32.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.57, which suggests the last value was 27.95% up since then. When we look at Asana, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 Million.

Analysts gave the Asana, Inc. (ASAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ASAN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Asana, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASAN’s forecast low is $20 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Asana, Inc. earnings to decrease by -132.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.93% of Asana, Inc. shares while 45.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.02%. There are 73 institutions holding the Asana, Inc. stock share, with Generation Investment Management LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 9.75 Million ASAN shares worth $280.86 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.91% or 5.55 Million shares worth $159.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Trust and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust. With 236988 shares estimated at $6.83 Million under it, the former controlled 0.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust held about 0.1% of the shares, roughly 83.33 Thousand shares worth around $2.4 Million.

