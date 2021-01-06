In the last trading session, 1,072,881 AMCI Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:AMCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.48 changed hands at -$0.4 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $211.03 Million. AMCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.58% off its 52-week high of $17.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the last value was 31.98% up since then. When we look at AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.49 Million.

Analysts gave the AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AMCI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) trade information

Although AMCI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.50 on Tuesday, Dec 29 added 12.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 276.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AMCI Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by -201.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares while 75.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.16%. There are 39 institutions holding the AMCI Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 28.71% of the shares, roughly 2.6 Million AMCI shares worth $26.9 Million.

Glazer Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.45% or 2.03 Million shares worth $21.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

