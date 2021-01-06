In the last trading session, 1,155,805 Alexco Resource Corp.(NYSE:AXU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $3.34 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $458.66 Million. AXU’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.79% off its 52-week high of $3.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 78.44% up since then. When we look at Alexco Resource Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AXU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Alexco Resource Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) trade information

Instantly AXU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.45- on Monday, Jan 04 added 3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.81, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AXU’s forecast low is $2.15 with $3.61 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -35.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Alexco Resource Corp. earnings to increase by 3.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.58% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares while 23.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.83%. There are 73 institutions holding the Alexco Resource Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 7.29 Million AXU shares worth $19.24 Million.

Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.97% or 6.81 Million shares worth $17.97 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 7060253 shares estimated at $16.94 Million under it, the former controlled 5.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 2.52 Million shares worth around $6.06 Million.

