In the last trading session, 1,563,684 AdaptHealth Corp.(NASDAQ:AHCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.89 changed hands at -$1.91 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.06 Billion. AHCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.32% off its 52-week high of $39.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.29, which suggests the last value was 69.64% up since then. When we look at AdaptHealth Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 425.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.82 Million.

Analysts gave the AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AHCO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AdaptHealth Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Although AHCO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $38.52 on Thursday, Dec 31 added 12.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 947.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AHCO’s forecast low is $39 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.08% for it to hit the projected low.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $321.19 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that AdaptHealth Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $451.83 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $149.54 Million and $191.44 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 114.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 136%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AdaptHealth Corp. earnings to increase by 130.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.58% per year.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.97% of AdaptHealth Corp. shares while 53.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.76%. There are 113 institutions holding the AdaptHealth Corp. stock share, with Assured Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.11% of the shares, roughly 3.65 Million AHCO shares worth $79.55 Million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.65% or 1.89 Million shares worth $41.33 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund. With 797795 shares estimated at $17.4 Million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 754.79 Thousand shares worth around $20.61 Million.

