In the last trading session, 1,159,685 Advantage Solutions Inc.(NASDAQ:ADV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.18 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.13 Billion. ADV’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.61% off its 52-week high of $13.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.89, which suggests the last value was 40.14% up since then. When we look at Advantage Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 911.91 Million.

Analysts gave the Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ADV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Advantage Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Although ADV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.92 on Thursday, Dec 31 added 5.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADV’s forecast low is $13 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +6.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Advantage Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.6% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored